Fidelity Insurance now becomes Vanguard Risk Solutions with the announcement of a new name and new fresh and modern corporate brand identity.

Fidelity Insurance (Cayman) Limited was sold by the Fidelity Group in October 2019 to Guardian International Inc. and RoyalStar Holdings Ltd., two of the largest and most well-respected insurance groups in the region. As part of a Transitional Services Agreement, Fidelity Insurance (Cayman) Limited was able to retain the Fidelity name and brand for an initial period and is now known as Vanguard Risk Solutions.

“We have been a leading insurance broker in the Cayman Islands market for over 35 years and are excited to share our new name and highly anticipated brand with the Cayman Islands community.” said Tom Gammage, Vanguard Risk Solutions, Cheif Executive Officer. “As Vanguard Risk Solutions we will continue to provide the same independent advice and personlized and highly professional level of service that our clients have come to expect. We look forward to continuing to provide peace of mind and protection to those in our community.”

Vanguard Risk Solutions remains an independent insurance broker providing trusted advice from experienced and qualified professionals. Vanguard Risk Solutions offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions for both individuals and companies including Personal Insurances, Commercial Insurances, Health Insurance, Professional Liablity, Marine, Construction and Group Life Insurance.

To learn more or get in touch with Vanguard Risk Solutions visit vrscayman.com.

- Advertisement -

How do you feel after reading this?