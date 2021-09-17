New closing dates for DEH Temporary Sites

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is advising residents of a change of policy regarding the closing dates of the temporary sites at Bodden Town, East End and North Side. The last day for disposal of post storm vegetative waste at these location is September 18, 2021.

“Our observations are that debris materials coming into the sites are decreasing and the majority of materials are general gardening and yard waste. Given the volume of materials that DEH is expecting to process, the incoming materials to these sites now needs to stop whilst we focus on the processing. All debris and vegetation materials after September 18 should be directed to the George Town Landfill in the normal way”, said DEH Director Richard Simms.

The DEH is also confirming that the collection of vegetation waste in the North Side and East End District will commence on Monday September 20 to Saturday September 25, 2021, as scheduled. Residents are encouraged to separate their waste and remember that this is a VEGETATION ONLY collection exercise. Be mindful that the vegetative debris collected is being converted into mulch that can be used to replant trees and assist farmers.

The refusal of some to comply with the disposal of ONLY vegetation at the temporary sites has negatively impacted the processing the vegetative waste into mulch, according to the DEH Assistant Director Solid Waste, Michael Haworth. “Despite best efforts to find and sort these materials before processing, objects such as these have damaged our shredder at Prospect which has caused downtime this week. Please do your part to assist us. Do not put any other waste with the vegetative waste,” he said.

Additional information is available from the DEH at 949-6696. Individuals may also send an email to [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Department-of-Environmental-Health-Cayman-Islands-Government-335107266641072

