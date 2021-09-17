DCI Encourages Customers to Move Online

The Department of Commerce and Investment is asking customers to use the online services available at www.dci.gov.ky as much as possible, although counters at Government Administration Building will remain open Monday to Friday 9a.m.-4p.m. until further notice.

These online services include trade and business licence grant and renewal applications and trade and business licence amendments.

By encouraging use of online services, and minimising the number of people inside GAB, the Department aims to keep its staff and customers safe, during the current incident involving community spread of the viral illness COVID-19.

