DVDL Requires Face Masks at Offices

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) advises the public that face masks are required at all its office locations, effective Monday, September 20.

Face masks are also required for road tests and vehicle inspections conducted by DVDL personnel.

Customers are reminded that they can renew their vehicle and driver’s licences online via DVDL’s website at www.dvdl.gov.ky .

