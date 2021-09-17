Driver charged in West Bay fatal crash case

24-year old Shane Ewart was killed in the crash.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and inflicting grievous bodily harm in relation to a fatal collision in which a vehicle crashed into a house in West Bay in January.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, 24-year old Shane Ewart, was killed in the crash.

The driver, of West Bay, was arrested on 3 Feb. and charged today, 17 Sept., police said.

The collision occurred around 12:20am, on 16 Jan., by the junction of West Bay Road and Willie Farrington Drive, opposite the Foster’s Republix store.

According to a police statement issued later that day, a few minutes before the collision the green Honda Accord that was later involved in the crash crossed a police checkpoint on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway without stopping, ignoring officers’ instructions.

Police said that officers “activated blue lights and sirens and followed the vehicle at a safe distance, however they soon lost sight of the vehicle and the decision was made to return to the checkpoint”.

Five minutes later, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre alerted officers to the single-vehicle collision.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene and three occupants of the vehicle were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where the 24-year-old man, also of West Bay, was subsequently pronounced dead.

No one in the house was injured.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 20 Sept. Police have not named the charged man as per RCIPS policy.

