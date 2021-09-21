Celebrate seniors on Seniors Rock Dress Down Day

It is time to colour the community orange to show support to seniors through the annual Meals on Wheels Seniors Rock Dress Down Day.

This year, scores of companies, schools and individuals are supporting the MOW mission to end senior hunger. This is also a day to celebrate and show the elderly that they are important to the community. The public can participated by purchasing official Meals on Wheels merchandise. There are polos, T-shirts, shopping bags and umbrellas to buy, or private individuals and corporate groups can dress in orange and make a donation to participate in the island-wide Seniors Rock Dress Down Day on Friday, 24 Sept.

Every weekday, over 130 MOW volunteers deliver nutritious meals and hearty soups, with a warm smile, to over 315 seniors, homebound and disabled persons. Meals are provided free of charge to these clients. This is made possible through the generosity of companies, schools, service clubs and individuals alike.

MOW general manager, Jennifer West, said, “This Seniors Rock event is critical to our ongoing services to the community due to the increased costs in food, along with an ever-increasing list of new referrals. We need to raise at least $33,000 to cover the cost of meals for one month.

“As people consider their donations for Seniors Rock, for the cost of the cup of coffee, you can feed a senior for a day. Sponsor a senior by pledging to provide meals, at just $5 a day. For $25, you can feed a senior for one week, or $125 for a month, or $1,300 for an entire year.”

MOW board chairman, Rob Imparato, added, “We hope to see the whole island coloured in orange this Friday as the community rallies to support Meals on Wheels!”

Official 2021 ‘Seniors Rock’ T-Shirts are $15, or buy an orange shopping tote ($5) or wristband ($2). To place an order, register a Seniors Rock Dress Down Day event at your school or office, or for more information about volunteering, contact MOW at 769-1947 or email [email protected]. For donation information, visit www.mealsonwheels.ky.

