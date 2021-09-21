Caymanian jailed for life for murder in Canada

A Caymanian man living in Canada has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a Hells Angel motorcycle club member.

According to local media reports, Calvin Junior Powery-Hooker, who is originally from North Side, and Nathan James De Jong were sentenced to life imprisonment on 10 Sept. by the British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Powery-Hooker, 22, spent his early childhood years in Cayman before he relocated to Canada after Hurricane Ivan in 2004, where he has since lived with his father Donald Hooker Jr of North Side and his mother Rita Powery.

Local reports state that Powery-Hooker and De Jong, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the second-degree murder of Suminder Grewal in August 2019 at a drive-through restaurant in South Surrey, BC, Canada.

Both men were originally charged with first-degree murder. However, in June they each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Powery-Hooker and De Jong have both been sentenced to life in prison, with the chance for parole after 20 years.

