New CBAC head coach has ‘big plans’ for the club

Grant Ferguson, the newly appointed head coach for Camana Bay Aquatic Club, said he has big plans for his “new home”.

“I’m looking forward to building a great team of coaches and to growing our Club’s membership from learn-to-swim and our younger athletes, right through to our high performing seniors,” Ferguson said in a press release.

The former South African national 100 metre breaststroke champion has coached swimmers for the past 20 years who have gone on to World Championships and Olympics like Cayman’s youngest-ever Olympian Jillian Crooks, who competed at the recent 2020 Games.

Ferguson, who has been coaching local swimmers since 2019, was appointed at CBAC in August, following Hayley Palmer’s resignation. CBAC chairman Denis Corin said Ferguson has demonstrated he is the man for the job.

“He has a proven track record in developing the potential of swimmers, regardless of age or ability, and his proven relationship with our athletes and his energy and passion for the sport make him the ideal head coach for our Club,” said Corin.

According to the release, Ferguson has recruited an assistant coach, fellow South African Rob Harrington, who is expected to be released from quarantine at the end of September.

Ferguson said he is thrilled to have been able to do what he enjoys and hopes to produce high calibre Caymanian swimmers with the help of his staff.

“We can’t wait to have Coach Rob on deck in the coming days,” Ferguson said. “I love Cayman and I love the club we have built. CBAC is my new home. Coaching is my passion, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

