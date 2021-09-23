As new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of COVID come into effect, popular hot spots like Rum Point are winding down operations as the planned reopening of borders shifts to next year.

The decades-old business, in a post on its official Facebook page, advised customers that its last day of opening will be 3 Oct.

It is one of several local establishments now left contemplating next steps as government navigates the return of COVID-19 in the community. As of Wednesday, Cayman’s total number of locally transmitted cases stood at 28.

In a recent social media post, the popular North Side hot spot, echoing Premier Wayne Panton’s halted reopening announcement, said “‘We are taking a pause. See you when the island is fully open again”.

“Sadly, we will be closing for an extended period due to the continuing bleak outlook for the hospitality industry in the Cayman Islands. This will allow us to repair and improve the property after damage sustained by Hurricane Grace,” the post said.

It also thanked the staff and patrons for the support.

A spokesman for Rum Point said, there are currently 10 outstanding employees, down from 50 during pre-COVID times, all of whom have been working mostly weekends for over a year since the business was allowed to reopen, after the lockdown last year.

“Rum Point staff have shown passion and loyalty throughout these extremely tough times, and it is particularly sad that we are having to close despite their tremendous efforts,” it added.

The post has been shared 99 times and has garnered over 100 comments from residents and visitors who shared their disappointment over the closure.

One commenter wrote, “We love it there. Very sorry to hear this news. I’m sure it was a terribly difficult decision.”

Another post reads, “I am truly saddened to hear this news. We plan our return to Grand Cayman only to have to reschedule. We are scheduled for May and I pray the border will open by then. I don’t know how much longer Grand Cayman can continue keeping its borders closed and not have businesses close. It’s very sad”.

In addition to Rum Point, the Wharf Restaurant in George Town, has also announced that it will not be returning to normal operations.

Citing the recent border announcement as the reason for the decision, the Wharf, on its official Facebook page, said it will only be opening for specific events.