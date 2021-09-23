For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic basin and is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday, the US National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is located 1,745 miles east south east of the northern Lesser Antilles.

Based on its current location and the storm does not pose a threat to the Cayman Islands.

Forecasters have said additional strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is projected to be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The NHC, in its Thursday morning advisory, said, Sam has maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph with higher gusts and is moving near 16 mph to the west.

“This general motion is expected to continue over the next several days, but with a gradual slowdown in forward motion,” the NHC has said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The storm, the NHC said, does not pose any hazard to land at this time.

Meanwhile another tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of the weekend, the NHC has said.

“Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system as it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the far east Atlantic,” it said.

This system has a low 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

How do you feel after reading this?