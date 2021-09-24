Government is moving ahead with plans to mandate vaccinations for new and renewing work-permit holders in the Cayman Islands.

Amendments to the Immigration (Transition) Bill, published Thursday night, specifically pave the way to mandate expatriate vaccinations and are set to head to Parliament for debate on 4 Oct., which is when the House is next expected to sit.

Though the changes do not specifically state mandating a COVID-19 vaccination, they speak to the administration of an approved vaccine course used to prevent the spread of any notifiable disease under the Public Health Act (2021 Revision). COVID-19 is listed as a notifiable disease.

Government also published amendments to the Customs and Border Control Bill which proposes to require vaccination for anyone seeking to land in, enter into, remain or attend an educational institution in the Cayman Islands.

For unvaccinated individuals, under this amendment, they will be required to sign a declaration to complete an approved vaccine course within 40 days.

What the changes require

Under the proposed changes to the Immigration Law, work permit holders; permanent residents; residents of independent means; those applying for a certificate of direct investment; and dependants will be required to be vaccinated and present their medical certificates to the director of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman upon application for – or renewal of – their documentation.

Holders and those applying for a ‘Certificate for Specialist Caregivers’ are also going to be required to be vaccinated as part of the application or renewal process, it is proposed.

As for unvaccinated individuals, it is put forward that a declaration must be signed by the person that he/she (and any dependant of the person) will complete an approved vaccine course within 40 days after an application is granted; or within 40 days after arrival in the Islands, if the person does not reside in the Islands; or within such other period of time directed by the medical officer of health.

In the case of an employee or former employee who has been vaccinated with a vaccine that is not an approved course, a declaration must be signed that they will comply with any directions from the medical officer of health with regard to vaccination.

Anyone who fails to be vaccinated in accordance with a declaration, or to comply with any directions of the medical officer of health, will have their permit revoked by the immigration board or by the WORC director.

The amendments will not apply to dependants who are not eligible for vaccination under the Public Health Act (2021 Revision) or to those persons for whom medical certificates are provided, which certify that vaccination would be injurious to the health of the person in question.

In this case, the proposed bill states that the medical officer of health will grant an exemption to the person from the requirement to provide a vaccination certificate, declaration or medical certificate, on the grounds that an emergency situation or an exceptional circumstance exists.

However, exempted individuals will still have to comply with any conditions imposed by the medical officer of health when granting the exemption. Any breach is an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000 or to imprisonment for two years, or to both, the proposed law states.

