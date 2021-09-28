Forks at the ready!

To say that the restaurant industry has been hit hard by COVID would be the understatement of the year.

Nearly two years, in fact.

Venues around the world have been struggling to stay open through restrictions and regulations; many diners tightening their belts; and — in some areas — a shortage of trained workers.

It is, therefore, important that the community supports Cayman Islands Restaurant Month, happening in October. It will celebrate the very best of Cayman’s culinary industry, giving residents the opportunity to explore new eateries and be taken on a food tour around the world.

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) has announced that over 30 restaurants across Grand Cayman have confirmed their participation, with further restaurants still to be added.

Jay Ehrhart, executive director of CITA, said the organisation was excited that so many establishments were taking part this year.

“The chefs and restaurant talent we have here in Cayman are second-to-none and they deserve all the support and praise we can give them,” Ehrhart said in a press release. “The past 18 months have been a challenging time for the hospitality sector, so we look forward to facilitating this event and to continuing to do all we can to support our local restaurants.”

Special deals at participating restaurants will include three-course, fixed-price menus at $15, $20, and $25 per person for lunch and $25, $35, and $45 per person for dinner.

Markus Mueri, CITA treasurer and restaurant sector representative said that signature brunches will also be included in Restaurant Month for the first time. In addition, a new website — restaurantmonth.ky — has been launched to provide diners with easy access to the full list of venues that have signed up.

Mueri said Restaurant Month would give diners a great opportunity to try a wide variety of restaurants, from old favourites to something new.

“Whether it’s Mexican, Italian or Indian, high-end dining or pizza, this year’s Restaurant Month will please both the [palate] and the wallet,” he said. “We encourage everyone to take full advantage of all [it] has to offer, while supporting the restaurant industry that continues to struggle without tourism.”

To see all the participating restaurants and menu updates, and have the chance of winning restaurant gift cards, subscribe to the Restaurant Month mailing list via the website restaurantmonth.ky, and visit its Facebook and Instagram channels.

