Woman stable after water-related incident

A woman remains hospitalised in stable condition after a water-related incident in West Bay, police have confirmed.

In a brief response to queries from the Cayman Compass about the incident, police said shortly after 6pm Monday, officers responded to a report of a person in distress on the beach near Raleigh Quay, West Bay.

Emergency Services also responded and attended to the woman, who appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency.

She was then transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment and is believed to be stable.

Police said they had no further involvement in the matter.

- Advertisement -

How do you feel after reading this?