Inmates help GT Primary

Nine Northward Prison inmates helped unload and sort through a 40-foot container of supplies for George Town Primary School on Aug. 20.

The container, which had been packed with salvaged items after Hurricane Ivan, contained furniture, equipment and books, most of which were still usable, according to a press release.

Principal Marie Martin sought the assistance of inmates to sort through and dispose of any damaged supplies or furniture.

Prison manager Richard Barton coordinated the volunteers, which included former students of the primary school.

Ms. Martin remembered two inmates, whom she also taught, and recalled them being good boys.

“I would do anything to help Ms. Martin out,” said one inmate who remembered her fondly. “She is one of the few people left in the world that cares for her students. Even when I attended George Town Primary, I must say, she tried hard with me.”

The young man encourages all school students to try their best to refrain from troublemaking and to take advantage of the opportunities they are given.

The inmates have already signed up to return to assist with other tasks, according to the press release.