Honduran president visits Cayman

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will be paying Cayman a brief visit on Friday.

President Hernandez will be meeting with Premier Alden McLaughlin, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell and other government ministers, according to a press release.

In addition to meeting with Governor Helen Kilpatrick, the president is expected to talk on furthering opportunities for trade and commerce as well as mutually beneficial initiatives, following a recent visit by the premier and deputy premier to Honduras.

“The visit reinforces the friendship between our two countries and affirms the importance accorded by the Cayman Islands and Honduras to strengthening bilateral opportunities for cooperation,” said Premier McLaughlin in the release.

In the release, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell said that the Cayman Islands Government was delighted to welcome President Hernandez and greatly appreciated that the meeting is taking place shortly after the Cayman Islands’ initial visit to Honduras.

“Though this visit will be brief we look forward to extending our unique brand of Caymankindness to the President and his delegation.”