Discounted licenses extended for small businesses

Government has extended trade and business license discounts for small businesses and free licenses for “micro businesses,” such as ice cream trucks, through the end of 2017.

Commerce Minister Wayne Panton said the program, started in 2014, “has proven very successful.” He said the ministry has seen a significant increase in licensed small businesses.

He said many small businesses had fallen behind on paying to renew their licenses. The program gives free licenses to micro businesses, discounts the fee for small businesses in North Side, East End and Bodden Town by 75 percent, and gives a 50 percent discount to small businesses in other districts.

Mr. Panton said, “When we came to office it was very clear that there were hundreds, if not thousands, of small businesses that had been delinquent for quite some time.”

This is the second time the government has extended the program.