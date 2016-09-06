Students selected for Chevening Scholarship

Two young Caymanians were honored for their success as 2016 Chevening Scholarship recipients at a private ceremony.

Hosted by Governor Helen Kilpatrick, recipients and civil servants Richard Tyson and Christina Ross received their award letters before an audience of family members, government leaders and former scholarship recipients on Aug. 30.

Mr. Tyson is heading to university this week to pursue his master’s in environmental engineering at the University of Leeds.

Having worked as an office support assistant in the Department of Environmental Health’s engineering department, he began his career in government as an intern with the Ministry of Health and Culture.

“I believe the knowledge gained and my ability to network within the Cayman Islands Government was invaluable,” Mr. Tyson said in a press release. “I believe my position as both an intern and civil servant has prepared me to handle a variety of tasks, and I feel more confident in my ability to be flexible and adapt to any situation that I am placed in.”

Upon completion of his studies “my plan is to return to the engineering department of DEH and work closely with the engineering managers towards becoming a Chartered Engineer,” he said.

According to DEH Director Roydell Carter, also a former Chevening scholar, “Richard is a keen, dedicated and committed person with a strong work ethic, who has shown a significant desire to succeed. I anticipate him doing well in his endeavour and I look forward to his return when he will make invaluable contributions to the Cayman Islands.”

Ms. Ross, who will be attending the University of Edinburgh this week for her master’s degree in policy studies, has worked with the Ministry of Health as a human resources assistant since August 2013.

On completion of her degree next year, Ms. Ross will return to her current position within the ministry.

“I was delighted to be able to hold a reception to honour Richard and Christina and to be able to meet them and their families before they travel to the U.K. to take up their studies,” said Governor Kilpatrick. “I wish them every success and look forward to welcoming them back next year.”

Chevening Scholarships are granted to individuals demonstrating leadership and academic ability.

A total of 27 Caymanians have been recipients to date.