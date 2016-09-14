Corporate football final set for Saturday

The final game of the 2016 Corporate Cup on Saturday will be a rematch of the “Battle of the Law Firms” as Maples takes on Walkers at 3 p.m. at the Camana Bay sports field.

Last weekend, Maples took care of business with a comfortable 6-2 victory over Butterfield. Walkers had a more difficult road to the final which required a goal from Ricoh Brown with three minutes remaining in regulation time to draw them level with Dart.

At the end of regulation time, with the game tied at 1-1, and after a protest by Walkers and a brief discussion involving both teams and the referee, it was agreed that two 10-minute halves would be used as extra time to settle the game.

Walkers’ were able to seal the win in the second extra time period. The final score was 2-1.