Following its smash-hit original broadcast, the Young Vic’s “magnetic, electrifying, astonishingly bold” production of “A View from the Bridge” has been returning to cinemas due to audience demand.

This stunning production of Miller’s tragic masterpiece won a trio of 2014 Olivier Awards including Best Revival, Best Actor for Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game;” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”) and Best Director for Ivo van Hove.

The play will be shown for one night only at the Regal Camana Bay on Sept. 17.

Story

The great Arthur Miller confronts the American dream in this dark and passionate tale. In Brooklyn, longshoreman Eddie Carbone welcomes his Sicilian cousins to the land of freedom. But when one of them falls for his beautiful niece, they discover that freedom comes at a price. Eddie’s jealous mistrust exposes a deep, unspeakable secret – one that drives him to commit the ultimate betrayal.

Mark Strong

When interviewed by The Huffington Post about the play, and how he came to do the production, Strong said, “I’d finished doing a TV series in Detroit and there was a pile of scripts to read. One was ‘A View from the Bridge,’ and I just realized that it was head and shoulders above everything else I was reading in terms of construction and the world it created, and the kid of complexity of the character.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I would love play that part.’ I found out it was being done at the Young Vic, which is one of the best theaters in London at the moment. A fantastic experimental space that dares to be a little different, that has a great audience, a wonderful auditorium, and is putting on great stuff. So I thought, I’d like to do that, so if they’ll have me I’m up for it.

“Then I was told that it was Ivo van Hove, an avant garde Belgian theater director, who was going to be directing it. We met and we got on, he offered me the part and I was absolutely delighted.”

Reviews

“Magnetic, electrifying, astonishingly bold” – Evening Standard

“Grips like a thriller” – Mail on Sunday

“One of the most powerful productions of a Miller play I have ever seen” – Daily Telegraph

“Mark Strong is astonishingly good” – Time Out

Tickets are $40 each including a glass of sparkling wine and are available at the cinema box office. Only 18 years and older will be admitted.

For more information on upcoming productions, see www.bigscreen.ky.