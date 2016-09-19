West Bay’s fire station lends helping hand

West Bay’s fire station staff recently came together to help out a member of the community.

According to a press release, when staff of the West Bay Fire Station recently heard that Albert Yates was in need of a new television, Acting Station Officer Brian Watler said no one thought twice about helping out.

“Albert walks all the way to our station at least three times a day just to check on us, and he lives more than a mile away. He is a great guy, a caring guy who deserved this gift,” he said.

Mr. Yates is the caretaker of the Scholars Park and Ed Bush Sports Complex in West Bay. Mr. Watler said when Mr. Yates told fire station members that his television was broken and he could not afford a new one, Cayman Islands Fire Service staff immediately began to empty their pockets.

“Everyone pulled together what they could and once all of the funds were collected, we were able to get Albert a brand new LG 32-inch HD flat-screen television,” Mr. Watler said.

When they gave Mr. Yates the TV, the look on his face was well worth it, he said.

“Albert really appreciated it,” said Mr. Watler.

“He loves to watch the news and sporting events, so he was extremely happy. He also loves to dance, and when he saw the big TV he just started dancing.”

At the recent ceremony marking the reopening of the newly refurbished fire station, Premier Alden McLauglin praised the community spirit displayed by fire service staff.

“Our fire service … plays a key role in our community, assisting with school fairs and bringing smiles to children’s faces when they get on a fire truck and blast the horn and start the lights, or when firefighters help to collect donations for a worthy charity,” he said at the event.

“In fact, recently the firefighters of West Bay bought a television for a community member and friend of the service. I commend every one of you for that kind action.

“We aren’t just here to fight fires and save lives. We also like to get involved in the community and do what we can to help and be there for all members of our community, on and off the job.”