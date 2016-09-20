Business in brief: Estera appoints business development head

Fiduciary and administration services provider Estera has appointed Ethan Levner to its management team as Group Head of Corporate Development. He will be responsible for leading the company’s growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions.

The firm said the creation of this role demonstrates Estera’s commitment to benefit from global expansion opportunities created by an increasingly international sector that remains fragmented, with considerably more consolidation activity expected.

Farah Ballands, CEO of Estera, said, “Following the success of our rebrand earlier this year, we are in a strong position to realise our growth ambitions and Ethan’s appointment will be pivotal in reaching those goals. Ethan brings a wealth of M&A and strategy expertise to Estera, having worked as both principal and adviser.”

Mr. Levner has 15 years of experience executing transactions in financial services on both the buy-side and sell-side in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Before joining Estera, he was a director at AnaCap Financial Partners, a private equity fund focused on European financial services. Prior to AnaCap he was managing director of JRJ Ventures LLP, a private equity fund focused on European financial and business services. Mr. Levner was also director in the Financial Institutions Group at UBS Investment Bank, where he advised financial institutions, corporates and private equity firms on mergers, acquisitions, capital raisings and other corporate restructuring activities.

Harneys hires six litigation lawyers

Harneys has hired six associates – Katie Pearson, Tom De Vecchi, Lachlan Greig, Aleisha Brown, Gemma Lardner and Dhanshuklal Vekaria – to its litigation practice in Cayman.

Marco Martins, managing partner of Harneys’ Cayman office, said: “Harneys has appeared in many insolvency related proceedings across the Caribbean. There has been a marked expansion of our practice in Cayman in all areas, first with a number of transactional hires and now with our litigation team. This is part of a global trend of growth for Harneys, which has gained market share in all of its jurisdictions and markets and attracted significant talent across our legal and fiduciary offerings. We are delighted to welcome each of these lawyers to our growing team on the island.”

Katie Pearson specializes in international commercial litigation and insolvency with a focus on shareholder disputes, hedge fund disputes, company winding-up, fraud and asset recovery and trust litigation.

Lachlan Greig specializes in commercial and insolvency litigation. He previously worked for Baker & McKenzie and Henry Davis York in Sydney.

Aleisha Brown joins from Allens in Melbourne where she maintained a broad practice in commercial litigation, including financial services disputes, regulatory investigations and company disputes.

Tom De Vecchi specializes in commercial and insolvency litigation. He is a barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings in London and is admitted to practice as an attorney of the Cayman Islands.

Gemma Lardner’s practice focuses on insolvency and restructuring. She joins Harneys from Henry Davis York in Sydney.

Dhanshuklal Vekaria joins from Pinsent Masons in London and specializes in general commercial and insolvency litigation.

Rawlinson & Hunter receives Singapore trust license

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has granted a trust license to Rawlinson & Hunter’s Singapore office.

The firm will now add private client services, including trust structuring and trust administration, to its accounting, tax, corporate, business structure and consulting services.

Rawlinson & Hunter established the Singapore office in 2013 to further expand into the growing Asian market and to complement its offices in Australia and New Zealand.

The Rawlinson & Hunter Cayman Islands office is the majority shareholder of the Singapore office, and has been assisting the Singapore office since its launch and through the licensing process. Richard Douglas, senior partner in Cayman said, “The license enhances our already strong practice and will provide value added service for our clients in the region and globally.”

Peter Milnes, managing director of Rawlinson & Hunter Singapore, said the license allows the firm to provide a full suite of private client services. “It shows our commitment to our clients in the region and cements our view that Singapore is an important and strategic jurisdiction for the global wealth planning industry.”

Mr. Milnes leads the Trust team in Singapore together with John Chew. Mr. Chew has recently transferred from Rawlinson & Hunter (BVI) where he worked in a senior capacity for the last eight years.

CFA Society hosts Cayman Investment Forum in October

CFA Society Cayman Islands announce the return of its flagship event, the Cayman Investment Forum, a regional conference that brings together thought leaders, financial executives and investors. The fourth annual Cayman Investment Forum will feature George Friedman, Harald Malmgren and Harry Markopolos, best known as the “Madoff Whistleblower,” as keynote speakers.

The event will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event includes lunch and will be followed by a networking reception.

For more information, visit www.caymaninvestmentforum.com.