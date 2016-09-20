Little Cayman’s Southern Cross Club recently added to its international accolades.

Presently listed as the top hotel in Little Cayman on the TripAdvisor travel review site, the Southern Cross Club also received a top 10 designation in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice selections in the top 25 best hotels in the Caribbean for service category.

One recent reviewer wrote: “My wife and I had a terrific time at Southern Cross Club. It was our first time there and we found the food, the room, the diving and deep sea fishing all excellent.

“One thing that impressed us was how long the staff had been working at the resort, many of whom had been there five years or more. It’s a solid indication of a well-run establishment and the care everyone takes was apparent.”

Another reviewer writes: “Our recent stay was first class all of the way around.

The resort was stunning and right out of a picture book. All of the staff were attentive, helpful and very friendly.”

The resort, which has 14 beach bungalows overlooking the island’s South Hole Sound Lagoon, is a popular destination for divers and those seeking a romantic getaway.

The oceanfront property serves as a community hub and features a clubhouse with dining areas, bars and a pool.

It is a culinary destination as well, featuring award-winning chefs, and it has hosted the Sister Islands Cook-Off, a fundraiser for the Sister Islands Tourism Association and one of the highlights of the Little Cayman tourist high season.

With comment titles such as “Amazing trip!” and “They keep raising the bar,” and with many reviewers making special mention of staff by name and listing the services they appreciated, the top 10 TripAdvisor spot is not all that unexpected, but the recognition is welcomed all the same, club managers said.

“We are very pleased indeed to have been acknowledged and voted as being in the top 10 for service in the Caribbean,” said Southern Cross Club General Manager Jennifer Mills.

“At Southern Cross Club, we pride ourselves on our friendly, genuine, attentive and considerate service that we believe brings our guests back year after year.

“The resort has received many accolades over the past years, including multiple awards from the renowned traveler review site TripAdvisor; a prestigious TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence has been awarded to us every year since 2008, along with a place in the 2015 TripAdvisor Hall of Fame and a Traveler’s Choice Award for 2016,” she said.

“The testaments from our guests have resulted in us being given these awards and are a true sign of people’s satisfaction with the service and product here at Southern Cross Club.

“We run the operation on a 1 to 1 guest/staff ratio and have a super team of talented and diligent staff who really go above and beyond to make our guests feel welcome, relaxed and very much at home at the resort. Every staff member goes above and beyond to meet our guests’ every need whenever it is possible, and I think it is that genuine care and attention that has encouraged this recognition.”

The resort is closed for the season until Oct. 15.