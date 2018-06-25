Music fans help clean up Owen Island

Music fans recently gathered at the Southern Cross Club on Little Cayman for a week of scuba diving, fishing, hermit crab racing and touring the island. They were invited to join in a number of projects such as educational classes on the invasive green iguanas and the indigenous rock iguanas, along with turtle nest locating.

The group also volunteered in a litter clean-up on Owen Island. The “trop-rock” Barefoot fan visitors – some from as far away as Seattle, Washington and Hawaii – ended their week with a “Pirates Party” sunset cruise in full pirate dress and full flasks of rum.

Later that evening, Cayman’s Barefoot Man performed an unplugged-style concert for his fans.

“Trop-Rock” is a genre of popular music that incorporates elements and influences of rock, reggae, country music and Calypso with themes and musical compositions inspired by an island style.