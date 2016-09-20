Girls Primary Football League kicks off this weekend

The primary school girls will start their football season on Saturday with the CUC Girls Primary Football League Opening Rally at 9 a.m. at the T.E. McField annex in George Town.

The boys’ opening rally, marking the start of their season with the CUC Primary Football League, will be on Oct. 1, also at the annex field.

Both leagues’ regular seasons will begin on Oct. 8 at venues across Grand Cayman.

Girls teams rally

On Saturday, the girls from Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ begin their journey to avenge last year’s league loss to Cayman International School.

This will be the first year that the girls will be participating in an opening rally, and organizers said they hope it will become an annual event to complement the boys’ opening rally.

The seven schools competing include Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius Prep, Triple C, Savannah Primary, George Town Primary, two teams from Sir John A. Cumber Primary (A and B) and two teams from Prospect Primary (A and B).

A few schools that will participate in the girls league during the regular season will not be at the opening rally due to scheduling conflicts with a few of their players.

Fast games

In the fast-paced one-day tournament on Saturday, games are just 10 minutes per half, with no off-sides. Games must end with a winner. If games are tied at the end of the 20 minutes, penalties will decide the winner.

In the first round, schools are divided into three groups of three schools. Schools play each other once in their respective groups, with the top two teams from each group and the two best third-place finishers advancing to the second round – the knockout stage. The knockout stage includes quarterfinals, semifinals, the final and a third-place match.

The three groups of three schools include Zone A with Prospect Primary ‘A’, St. Ignatius Prep and Triple C; Zone B with George Town Primary, Prospect Primary ‘B’ and Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’; and Zone C with Cayman Prep, Savannah Primary and Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’.

For more information, contact Neil Murray by emailing nmurray@cuc.ky.