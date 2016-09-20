Cayman equestrians in combined training shows

A new series of combined training shows was initiated at the Cayman Riding School in Savannah on Sept. 18.

Skye Buckley, riding Jack in the Box, won Section B in the combined training; Norah Hughes, riding Narnia, took first place in Section C; and Stephanie Lloyd, riding Rolex, won in Section T3.

Unlike other most other equestrian competitions where horse and rider attempt just one discipline, this new series includes a dressage test followed by a round of show jumping.

In dressage, horse and rider are expected to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements. Dressage is considered the foundation all other equestrian disciplines, a press release from the school says.

In show jumping, horse and rider have to negotiate numerous fences around a course with a variety of turns and changes of direction. The aim is to jump around the predetermined course within an allotted time without incurring any penalties.

The winner of the combined training competition is the horse and rider with the least amount of penalties from both dressage and jumping.

“It is very encouraging to see so many riders wanting to participate, although competing is definitely not the main objective at Cayman Riding School,” said owner and riding instructor Tracey Surrey.

The next show is scheduled for Oct. 9. The public is welcome and there is no charge.

For further details, email Tracey Surrey at CaymanRidingSchool@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CaymanRidingSchool.