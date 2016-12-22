50 years ago: Children thrilled as Santa pays visit to East End

In the Dec. 28, 1966 issue of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, East End news included:

“Wed. 21st was a great day for the children of East End, for at 10 a.m. Santa Claus visited their district in person for the first time.

“Transport to the Tortuga Club was arranged by Mr. and Mrs. Eric Bergstrom and altogether 179 children arrived to join in the festivities.

“Santa led in Christmas carols and song. Whittaker’s van was on hand to supply 207 ice cream cones and, due to the generosity of many friends, gifts, balloons and candies were distributed to all the children present.

“Thanks are expressed to all who in any way contributed to making this a wonderful time for the children of this district.”

In the same issue, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“Mr. Pushbrook D. McLaughlin returned on Dec. 1 to spend his vacation. He worked for National Bulk Carriers.

“Mr. Belltram Connor and Mr. Carlton Pearson returned from Jamaica on the Dec. 4 after a short visit.

“Mr. Calvin Connor and Victor Johnson left on the Dec. 8 for National Bulk Carriers.

“The British Troops passed through this district at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 on their way to Colliers to have a 24-hour military exercise. Many residents lined the roadside to wave and cheer them as they passed.

“Mr. Desmond McLaughlin returned on the 11th to spend his vacation. He worked for National Bulk Carriers.

“The East End Primary School held its end of term exercises on the 15th on the school premises.

“Mr. Dadford Dixon returned on the 17th to spend his vacation. He works for National Bulk Carriers.

“The United Church Sunday school held their Christmas programme at the Church on the 25th.

“The annual Garden Party will be held on the Manse grounds on the 29th.”

North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy reported:

“Quite recently the Inagua Spray with Ned J. Miller as Captain called in at George Town. Two seamen from this district, Messrs. Justin Ebanks and Berkeley Bodden joined the ship, which sailed again the same night.

“After a very enjoyable holiday at home, Mr. McIvor Ebanks returned to Tampa, Florida on Saturday. Also Mrs. James Watler, who spent a very enjoyable two weeks visiting family and friends. Mr. Carlos Rankine left on the 8th to join a National Bulk Carriers ship.

“Those arriving in the district for the Christmas season, were Misses Alex and Millicent Ebanks from Hawthorne, California, Messrs. Carsley Rivers, Lovene Miller, Linton Whittaker, Lorraine Whittaker, seamen home on vacation. Mrs. Rosemary Miller who went to Jamaica for a few days. Miss Emily Ebanks on holiday from Shortwood Training College. Miss Zelmalee Chisholm from Cayman Brac, where she has been teaching at Spot Bay. Mrs. Sarah McCoy and Miss Dell McCoy from Brooklyn, New York. Mr. and Mrs. Vybert Ebanks from Jacksonville, Florida.

“To Mr. and Mrs. Cloden Douglas, the gift of a son, and to Mr. and Mrs. Bell the gift of a girl.”