The People Time Forgot: James Thomas

In this image, James Thomas receives a Christmas kiss from two young ladies, possibly members of his family. The photograph dates to the late ‘70s and was taken at the annual Rotary senior citizens’ Christmas party where the attendees came from all the districts throughout the island. For those with no transportation, Rotary would pick them up for the gala. Mr. Thomas, who passed away in the mid-80s, was known on the island as an accomplished musician who played the saxophone. He would often bring his sax to the Rotary functions and join Radley Gourzong and the Happy Boys from East End.

This photograph is from the book ‘The People Time Forgot’ by George Nowak, available at the National Museum. All proceeds from sales of the book go toward museum projects.