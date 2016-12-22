Ornament entrepreneurs build business skills

A seasonal project promoting financial awareness has young entrepreneurs from Cayman’s eastern districts getting into the Christmas spirit.

Participants in the Youth Services Unit’s Financial Awareness Now (FAN) club, an after-school program at Clifton Hunter High School, are producing handmade Christmas ornaments for a good cause, a press release states.

The club’s objective is to help students in Years 7-11 develop financial literacy and social responsibility.

The club organizes classroom forums, field trips and guest speaker presentations from government, businesses and financial institutions to help make members financially savvy.

Past presentations to the club have covered such topics as the importance of saving and how to set up a bank account, given by Cayman National Bank; further education and obtaining a degree, given by the manager of the government’s Scholarship Secretariat; and goal-setting, given by Clifton Hunter High School’s learning mentor, Antoinette Parris-Hoyte.

The current holiday initiative is helping the students gain firsthand experience in setting up a small business. So far, FAN club members have made dozens of wooden decorations which will be sold to the Cayman Blood Donor Service this week, to be given as gifts to blood donors.

The eco-friendly ornaments are made from shamrock trees used in an earlier community service project.

“We wanted to create a cycle of giving,” said the Youth Services Unit adviser for the club, Camille Angel.

“The students have used up-cycled materials and hope they can pass on the spirit of giving to blood donors this holiday season.”

The president of the donor group, Carl Brown, said the Cayman Blood Donor Service and the National Blood Bank are indebted to the club’s youngsters for their hard work and for understanding the value of blood donation at this time of year.