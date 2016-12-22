Twelve junior golfers represent Cayman at Doral Classic

Twelve junior golfers represented the Cayman Islands at the Doral-Publix Junior Golf Classic in Miami on Dec. 18 and 19. The golfers were matched with some of the top golfers from 14 countries across North, South and Central America, Europe and Africa, a press release states.

Following a strong ninth place finish at the IMG Junior World Championships – Florida Challenge, Justin Hastings placed 11th in a very competitive field of 66 golfers in the Boys 12-13 age group at Doral. Shooting 154 for the two rounds, Justin was pleased to finish ahead of three golfers who had placed ahead of him at the IMG tournament. Tom Dickens and Todd Purton also posted solid results in this age group.

Holly McLean and Lauren Needham represented the girls. Holly played two 9-hole rounds in the Girl’s 10-11 category, posting a 40-42 for a three-way tie for ninth place in a field of 30 golfers. Doral was Lauren’s first experience playing in a major tournament outside of Cayman, and she was pleased with her results after two rounds of 18 holes in the Girls 12-13 category.

Five boys were in the 8-9 age group, each playing two 9-hole rounds over the two-day tournament. Danny Lyne shot 44-38 to take 22nd place in a field of 47 golfers. Zach Brooks, Sam McLean, Luke Dodson and Josh Dickens also played well.

James Bould and Andy Hastings played two 18-hole rounds in the Boys 10-11 age group. The boys placed well in a competitive field of 46.

Joe Purton was scheduled to play in the Boys 15-17 age group on Dec. 20 and 21.

The junior golf program thanked HighWater for its support of the annual Cayman Islands Junior Golf Championships.

Junior golfers will continue their competitive season with the third round of the Digicel Junior Golf series and the third of four rounds of the Junior National Team Qualifiers in January.

For full tournament results and more details about CIGA junior and senior events, go to www.ciga.ky.