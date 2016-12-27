Two men are in the hospital after being shot in separate incidents Monday.

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times at 4 a.m. outside Fete nightclub, according to police. He was listed in stable condition on Tuesday and his condition was improving, police said.

In another shooting about 10:45 p.m. at the Super C restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay, a man dressed in dark clothing shot a 31-year-old man in the upper body while he was standing outside the restaurant, police said. The man was listed in critical but stable condition.

In the pre-dawn shooting at Fete, police reported that the suspects rode away on a motorcycle. The teenage victim at Fete “received injuries from what appeared to be a number of gunshots,” police said.

A motorbike was also damaged by gunshots outside Fete.

Emergency services took both of the men to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Police are still investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Both Fete nightclub, across West Bay Road from the Marriott resort, and Super C have been the scenes of other violent incidents this year. In late August, a fight described as a “melee” outside the nightclub resulted in three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the stabbings.

In the spring, two men were arrested after one allegedly pointed a handgun in a woman’s face in the nightclub’s parking lot.

Two people were shot outside Super C about two months ago. Someone fired shots indiscriminately into a group of people outside the restaurant, injuring two.

Police blamed the earlier Super C shooting, which came amid a spate of violence, on “rising gang tensions” after the Oct. 1 killing of Justin Manderson.