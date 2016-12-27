Dancers skipped, glided and hopped across the stage to the delight of hundreds of spectators at the fourth annual Christmas recital at Camana Bay.

The performers were current or former students of Miss Jackie’s School of Dance, with the exception of one guest dancer.

“The girls work and rehearse very hard for this event … as this is the school’s way of saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to the community,” said choreographer Jackie Balls.

Ms. Balls said she was impressed by the students’ hard work and dedication to rehearsals, considering that all of the company dancers work full-time.

“It’s wonderful [the recital] is so well received,” she said.

