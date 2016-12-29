New Year’s Eve without fireworks is like Christmas Day without turkey. Colorful pyrotechnics lighting up the night sky is an integral part of the celebrations, with numerous venues around Cayman planning spectacular shows.

Seven Mile

Whether people are attending one of the many parties scheduled at the islands’ top resorts or heading to Camana Bay for its annual free-for-all event, they simply have to turn their heads skyward at midnight, or earlier, to take in multiple firework displays.

Camana Bay, in its traditional fashion, will have two fireworks shows: one at 7 p.m. for the families with young children and one at midnight for the late-night party crowd.

Starting at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach and heading north, there will be fireworks off the coast of The Wharf, the Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and the Kimpton resort. This means that even those who decide not to partake in a specific property’s event can take a seat on the beach and watch it all without spending a cent.

George Town

Although the capital is fairly quiet on New Year’s Eve, some of the bars on the waterfront arrange their own sets of fireworks. Then there is Grand Old House, which has its usual party booked, including dinner, party favors and a professional firework display when the clock strikes midnight.

North Side and East End

Kaibo in North Side, like Camana Bay, has two fireworks shows scheduled. The first is at 8:30 p.m. and the second is at midnight.

Off the coast of East End, revelers will be treated to a night sky full of light and color, courtesy of Tukka Restaurant, Morritt’s Resort and the Wyndham Reef Resort.

Straight to the source

When it comes to professional fireworks displays, Graham Rankine, owner of Cayman Firepower Display, is the man of the hour; or rather, the minutes. He is running five shows on New Year’s Eve, which, thanks to modern technology, can be initiated remotely from land. However, this also adds an element of chance.

When asked if he is ever nervous about a big night like New Year’s Eve, he replied, “I’m always a little nervous, even if it’s a small show, because the whole operation is wireless.

“If I light a firework with a torch, I know it will light! [laughs] But this is computers, you know?

“I have a very sophisticated system and, touch wood, it hasn’t let me down yet.”