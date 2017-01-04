A car driven by an unqualified driver ended up on its roof in the central median of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on Tuesday afternoon after the driver lost control and knocked down a light pole.

Police said the driver was later arrested for leaving the scene of the accident and other driving offenses.

The car ran off the road just before 4 p.m., smashing into the light pole.

No one was injured in the single-car crash, which occurred just south of Governors Way, according to police.

The cream-colored Toyota Mark II was partially blocking the southbound lane following the crash, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, no one was in the vehicle and the driver was not present nearby.

CUC personnel also attended to remove the broken light pole, and the vehicle was cleared from the road.

According to an RCIPS statement, “Police conducted enquiries and arrested a man, age 24 of West Bay, for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while not qualified, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with expired registration and using a vehicle without a certificate.

“He was taken into police custody and is currently on police bail.”

The owner of the car, age 35 of Bodden Town, was warned for prosecution for permitting to drive without being qualified, permitting to drive without insurance, permitting to drive without a certificate of roadworthiness, permitting to drive with expired registration and failing to notify authorities of alteration of particulars, police added.