High waves surge over the ironshore in downtown George Town as a cold front hit Grand Cayman on Sunday, with temperatures that dropped to the low 70s.

The weather system also brought strong winds and showers throughout Grand Cayman, as well as rough seas with wave heights of 7-10 feet.

– PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY