Woman arrested at scene of fatal police shooting

A George Town woman was arrested early Friday at the scene where armed Jamaican suspect Norval Barrett was shot and killed by police, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed Monday.

The woman, 34, was taken into custody on suspicion of knowingly assisting an illegal immigrant to remain in the Cayman Islands. She was released on police bail to report back at a later date, police said.

Barrett, also 34, who was believed to have been in the Cayman Islands illegally since before Christmas, was being sought on an arrest warrant Friday when police said he came out of a Windsor Park-area apartment with a loaded gun.

Police officers shot and killed Barrett. An independent review of the incident by Bermudian officers began Sunday.

Local police had been seeking Barrett, who they believed had returned to the Cayman Islands illegally. He was deported after serving a sentence for a 2011 robbery, and officers warned the public he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police did not state how Barrett came to be in Cayman again, but officers believe he was being assisted by some members of the community.

Barrett’s case is one of a number of incidents reported in recent months involving illegal migrants who have been allowed to remain in Cayman, even when suspected of serious criminal activity committed here or in another jurisdiction.

RELATED STORY: Ex-con killed by police is first fatal officer-suspect shooting in decades

RELATED STORY: Police search for robber

In December, two Jamaican men were each sentenced to four years in prison for robbing a Savannah cash transfer business.

Paul Martin and Romario Codner had arrived in Cayman with “a group of men” on a boat from Jamaica, intending at first to meet with another boat offshore to deliver “some stuff.”

The other craft did not show up, according to accounts the men gave police which were heard in court, and because they did not have enough fuel on their own boat to return to Jamaica, they were forced to land in Cayman. The court heard that the men took up residence in an abandoned house, and a few days later, the food ran out and the electricity was turned off.

It was shortly after that the Aug. 12, 2016 robbery occurred at D&D Accessories and Things, which housed a money transfer kiosk, the court heard.

In an unrelated case from 2016, a senior Cayman Islands immigration officer was charged with knowingly assisting in an illegal landing.

Jeannie Lewis, 57, faces the charges in connection with a police raid at her Savannah-area home on Aug. 25, during which an illegally landed Bahamian man was arrested. That case remains before the courts.