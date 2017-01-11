A new roadside grill offering Czech foods, steaks and jerk chicken has opened in Pease Bay, Bodden Town.

Opened last month, the Czech Inn Grill, in the building once occupied by Chester’s Jerk and Fry Fish stand, is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The owners, chef Jiri “George” Zitterbart, former head chef at Morgan’s Harbour and Grand Old house, and fiancee Dahema Baker, have spruced up the premises to create a more contemporary feel, offering diners a luxury, outside grill-style menu.

Mr. Zitterbart, 40, said he was tired of working for other people and ready to strike out on his own. The building, which was up for lease, captured his imagination with its rustic charm. It took around eight months to get the structure and surrounding areas in good shape and ready for its new incarnation, he said.

“I know it is something good for Bodden Town because there is nothing much in the way of a reasonably priced restaurant in the central district,” said Mr. Zitterbart.

“You can come sit down, bring your own beer and enjoy the ambience [while you] order from the extensive menu,” he said.

New outdoor furniture, lighting and a contemporary bar-style food counter grace the space for a less formal dining experience. There is no inside dining since the whole building is a kitchen. Out front, the abundance of greenery and wildlife offers customers a comfortable outdoor feeling while they eat.

“So far the feedback we have gotten from people who stop in is very good.”

Customers can also choose to dine out back, where there is a giant blackboard and chalk to keep children occupied. Table-style seating has also been added on the side to encourage a social atmosphere where customers can enjoy a beverage, play games and be entertained by a local parrot and other creatures.

Chef Zitterbart said diners will not be disappointed with the fresh snapper, wahoo and lobster dishes.

True to its name, the Czech Inn Grill will not be serving much in terms of local dishes, though Mr. Zitterbart said he is putting a new twist on the way regional dishes like callaloo and jerk are prepared. Even fried chicken is prepared the European way. Guláš, a European beef and vegetable stew seasoned with paprika and other spices, comes with Czech-style dumplings. It is prized for its flavor in his native country, he said.

The menu also offers a range of other presentations, such as a variety of burgers (blue cheese, lamb, barbecue) and salads (Greek, Caesar and house mixed, served with chicken or shrimp), sandwiches and brussels sprouts in broth, as well as pork belly and chicken wings.

Prices are intended to be affordable for everyone.

“The most expensive dish we have is $18. We also offer fish fresh from the local ocean, not frozen,” said Mr. Zitterbart. This is available as catch of the day when weather permits fishermen to bring in their catch.

"We also have mussels and other types of seafoods, and so far the feedback we have gotten from people who stop in is very good."