Trial date set for senior immigration officer

Trial has been set for Thursday, June 15, in the case of senior immigration officer Jeannie Lewis.

She appeared in Summary Court on Thursday for a case management hearing after entering two pleas of not guilty on Dec. 15.

The defendant is charged with knowingly assisting a foreign national to land (remain) in the Cayman Islands without authorization between Aug. 1 and Aug. 25, 2016.

She is further charged with permitting a premises to be used for supply of drugs, both cocaine and ganja. This charge relates to the same dates at an address where she was an occupier.

Three men and another woman were arrested along with the defendant in a pre-dawn raid at the premises on Aug. 25.

The foreign national, Antonio Bullard, pleaded guilty to illegal landing, was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment and then deported. His attorney, Dennis Brady, told the court at his sentencing hearing that Bullard had been in a boat caught up in bad weather and drifted to Cayman. Here he met someone he knew in Jamaica and he was taken to the house where he was arrested. Mr. Brady said Bullard had hoped to leave Cayman as quietly as he came.

This week, attorney Richard Barton told Magistrate Grace Donalds that he had received some disclosure in the charges relating to Lewis, but there was another matter that was a critical part of the defendant’s case.

He asked for a further case management date, and the magistrate set that for Feb. 23.