An assistant chief immigration officer charged with drug and immigration offenses was ordered to reappear in court next month.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats on Thursday rescheduled Jeannie Lewis’s court appearance for July 13, enabling the Crown to further review outstanding concerns about disclosure issues in the case.

Magistrate Foldats said concerns still exist about the Crown’s ability to prove its knowledge in the case. He said another question regarding the search warrant in the case has already been resolved in the Grand Court.

Ms. Lewis is charged with knowingly assisting a person to land in the Cayman Islands and with permitting premises to be used for consumption of a controlled drug, following an August 2016 police raid of her home.

The operation netted four other arrests, including Antonio Bullard of the Bahamas, since deported, two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a woman arrested on suspicion of drugs possession.

Attorney Richard Barton described the charges against Ms. Lewis as “abusive” and “oppressive.” He questioned whether the Crown “plans to go against every grandmother in West Bay with someone smoking ganja in the yard.”

Mr. Foldats said by removing emotion from the matter, the case presents a straightforward issue, reviewable by the Crown.

Ms. Lewis’s bail has been extended until the July 13 hearing.