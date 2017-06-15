Immigration official’s trial date delayed

Jeannie Lewis, an assistant chief immigration officer in the Cayman Islands charged with two crimes, appeared in court Thursday, when her trial date was moved to a later date.

Lewis, charged with knowingly assisting a person to land in the Cayman Islands and with permitting premises to be used for consumption of a controlled drug, appeared in front of Acting Magistrate Phillipa McFarlane.

The Crown and the defense attorney made a joint application to move the trial date, and Lewis will next appear in court on June 29. Her next trial date will be set at that point and will likely be in October.

Lewis was arrested last August in a dawn police operation in Savannah that netted four other arrests. Antonio Bullard of the Bahamas, was charged with illegally landing in Cayman and was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment before he was deported. Two other men were arrested at that time on suspicion of attempted murder, and a woman was arrested at the premises on suspicion of drugs possession.