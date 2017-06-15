Stolen boat found capsized off Frank Sound

Cayman Islands Joint Marine Unit patrols on Wednesday located a stolen boat overturned off Frank Sound.

The 25-foot Cobia was reported stolen May 29. No one was on or near the boat when it was recovered, officers said.

The boat, named Lady Fisher, was reported about 1.5 miles off the coast late Wednesday morning.

Police marine and air searches found nothing in the immediate area, but marine unit officers said they were concerned that anyone on board the craft may have gotten into difficulty at sea.