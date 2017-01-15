Monica Seles, who was slated to appear in this year’s Legends tennis event in Grand Cayman, has pulled out due to injury and is being replaced by 21-time Grand Slam winner Chris Evert, organizers announced Friday.

Evert first achieved world number one ranking in 1975 and has the highest winning percentage in pro tennis history. She has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles – seven French Open, six U.S. Open, three Wimbledon and two Australian Open, as well as three Grand Slam doubles titles.

This will be Evert’s first time attending Legends, where she will partner with Jim Courier for a doubles match against John McEnroe and Daniela Hantuchova, organizers said.

Legends 2017 will also feature a men’s singles match between Courier and McEnroe.

The event takes place on Friday, Feb. 17, at Festival Green in Camana Bay.

Tickets are still available, organizers said. They can be purchased at the Visitor Centre in Camana Bay.

For more information, visit www.legendscayman.com.