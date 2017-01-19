Cayman Airways plans to launch twice-weekly nonstop flights between Grand Cayman and Roatan, an island off the northern coast of Honduras, starting March 16, the airline announced Thursday.

The airline currently operates flights year-round from Grand Cayman to La Ceiba, Honduras, twice-weekly.

Cayman Airways board chairman Phillip Rankin described the expansion of the Honduras service as a means of building “on the already-established synergies with the Honduras market.”

“It will definitely be a positive step for both countries, so we’re looking forward to starting this service in March,” he said in a press release. “The new Roatan twice-weekly service will further enhance direct and connecting travel opportunities for both business and leisure travelers.”

Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms said in a press release, “Our La Ceiba route did increasingly well last year, with a steady increase of passengers taking advantage of the connectivity we offer between Miami and La Ceiba via Grand Cayman. The introduction of an in-transit processing facility at the Owen Roberts International Airport in 2015 facilitated our ability to develop Grand Cayman as a convenient hub, and more and more we see passengers to and from Honduras taking advantage of our easy connections to and from Miami and other gateways.

“Building on that growth, we are optimistic that the connections that will be available between Roatan and several gateways in our network, will ensure the success of this route.”

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the Grand Cayman-Roatan route would reconnect a historical link between Cayman and Honduras, “and particularly the Bay Islands,” and provide convenient travel options for Caymanians and inbound visitors.

“In addition to the direct service between our two countries, we also see opportunities to explore dual destination travel in the future,” Mr. Kirkconnell added.

According to Cayman Airways, the nonstop Boeing 737 flights to Roatan will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays, with flight KX884 departing Grand Cayman at 6:50 p.m., arriving in Roatan at 7 p.m. (Roatan time) where the aircraft will overnight. The return legs are on Fridays and Sundays, with flight KX885 departing Roatan at 7:35 a.m., arriving on Grand Cayman at 9:45 a.m.