Purse snatchers strike in vicinity of Centennial Park

Police responded to a report of a purse theft on Fort Street just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

A woman had been standing in the vicinity of Centennial Park when two men wearing masks approached her and grabbed her black purse and phone, police said in a press release.

The woman was not harmed in the incident.

They then ran to the rear of the HSM building and fled on a motorcycle.

They are described as having fair skin and being tall and of slim build, and wearing black masks with black-and-grey T-shirts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.