Two men, ages 47 and 24, were taken into custody after 2 a.m. Saturday when a police pursuit ended in a vehicular collision near A.L. Thompson’s in George Town, a spokesperson for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

What appeared to be a loaded and unlicensed firearm was recovered from the men’s pickup truck, which was also seized for the investigation, the RCIPS said in a press release.

Chief Inspector Patrick Beersingh said the men failed to stop for police on Shamrock Rd. Police then followed the vehicle until the driver lost control, resulting in a collision with a utility pole on Sound Way, just off North Sound Rd.

The men were treated for injuries at George Town Hospital and released into police custody.

