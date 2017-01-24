Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident

A visitor to the Cayman Islands was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident around 9 p.m. Saturday on West Bay Road near Lime Tree Avenue.

The 69-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk, when a vehicle driving north struck her and failed to stop, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

The woman was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital before being flown off island for treatment.

Police are searching for a light-colored Honda Pilot SUV. Information on the accident can be provided to the Traffic Management Unit at 696-6524 or submitted anonymously to the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.