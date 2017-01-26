Traffic alert for Esterley Tibbetts

On Sunday, the Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be closed from the Butterfield roundabout to the Camana Bay roundabout for one day. Traffic will be diverted to West Bay Road with local access permitted for Lakeside residents.

Starting Monday, southbound traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be diverted to the new highway after exiting the Camana Bay roundabout. Northbound traffic will be diverted to the new highway near Lakeside.

Access to the National Gallery will be through Harquail Drive. The NRA notes the diversions could last for about a month.