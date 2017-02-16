Friends mourn loss of Lisa Turner

Friends of Lisa Turner have paid tribute to a “bright and vibrant” woman who they said made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Ms. Turner died Tuesday morning after a brief illness following surgery last week.

Originally from Canada, she lived in the Cayman Islands for 25 years and was well known throughout the community.

She worked at International Design Group and was a familiar face at World Gym, where she worked out regularly. She was also an ardent supporter of the Cayman Islands Humane Society and the Cancer Society.

Friends are planning a sunset tribute at Calico Jack’s on Seven Mile Beach from 5 p.m. Sunday to celebrate her life.

Speaking to the Cayman Compass this week, several friends and colleagues remembered her warm personality and infectious spirit.

Close friend Linda DaCosta said, “The small consolation in this tragedy is that Lisa has left a watermark on my life as bright and vibrant as her personality. I think I speak for all her friends when I say she has touched everyone who met her.”

She added, “I have been asked by her family in Ottawa and Montreal to express their heartfelt thanks to Lisa’s friends, colleagues and associates for their kindness, condolences and support during this extremely sad and difficult time.

“I have also been asked to thank everyone at the George Town Hospital emergency room and critical care unit for their kind, compassionate and professional care.”

Friends recalled Ms. Turner’s passion and extensive knowledge of film and music, as well as her love of animals, particularly her dog Lulu, who regularly came to work with her in the offices of IDG.

Diana Joseph, founder of Prism and representative of IDG, worked with Ms. Turner for many years.

“Lisa was very outgoing and social, a truly vibrant and energetic person. So many people, over the past few days, have said what a positive impact she had on their lives and have shared stories of how Lisa inspired them,” said Ms. Joseph.

“She was a much loved and valuable member of the team at IDG where she worked for more than a decade and where many clients became close friends. Lisa was unique and will be greatly missed.”

Markus Mueri of NM Ventures restaurant group worked with Ms. Turner at Smuggler’s Cove restaurant during her early years on island. He said she was a “special person” who would be missed by all who knew her.

“She lived life in the moment, was free spirited, able to travel by herself and comfortable in her own skin.

“She was happy with who she was and what she did, confident and able to mingle in any surroundings; a person with a touch of glamour and a wicked personality.”

Mr. Mueri asked all who knew Ms. Turner to come to Calico Jack’s on Sunday and share stories and “celebrate a good friend.”

The family has asked for donations to be made to the Humane Society and the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.