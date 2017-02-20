NEW: Shots fired in armored car robbery attempt

***Update, 9:05 p.m.: Police confirmed that one security guard was taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”***

At least two gunshots were fired during an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle in George Town Monday night, according to witnesses who spoke with the Cayman Compass.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. along Eastern Avenue near the Trinity Square property.

RCIPS officers were on the scene into the night searching for the suspect involved, but no arrests were immediately reported. The police helicopter was also up searching the area and officers kept a portion of Eastern Avenue blocked off during the search.

There were initial reports that one of the vehicle guards had been struck by gunfire, but RCIPS Chief Inspector Frank Owens said it was too early to confirm those details.

The suspect involved is not believed to have gotten away with any money from the truck, which was making a pickup from a money transfer business Monday evening.