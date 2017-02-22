100 Women in Finance names Breast Cancer Foundation as beneficiary

100 Women in Finance Cayman has named the Breast Cancer Foundation as its 2017 Cayman beneficiary.

The organization is part of the global 100 Women in Finance, or 100WF, which is a 15,000-member nonprofit group for professionals in the finance and alternative investment industries. The group has raised more than US$40 million for women’s and family health, education and mentoring, according to a press release.

100 Women in Finance Cayman this year will be the official sponsor of the Breast Cancer Foundation’s Wellness Program, which provides support and services to breast cancer patients and their families.

“The Breast Cancer Foundation is honoured to be selected as 100WF’s 2017 Cayman beneficiary. We are confident that the work of BCF and our flagship Wellness Initiative fully resonates with the 100WF brand and their 2017 theme of Women’s and Family Health. We are looking forward to working closely with 100WF Cayman to implement this exciting opportunity and leverage the tremendous professional resources that 100WF provides,” a statement from the Breast Cancer Foundation read.

Leanne Golding, co-chairwoman of the Philanthropy Committee for 100WF Cayman, said, “100 Women in Finance is proud to support the Breast Cancer Foundation and the services they provide to women and their families in our community. We look forward to many successful fundraising events and activities together in 2017.”

100WF Cayman raised more than US$71,000 for its 2016 beneficiary, Big Brothers Big Sisters Cayman, through a series of events, including the third annual Barefoot Beach Gala and the inaugural Corporate Mixology Competition.

According to 100WF, the Cayman Islands is currently the organization’s fastest growing location, with more than 600 members.

100WF Cayman has a number of events planned for 2017, including the Barefoot Beach Gala on Saturday, March 25, at Royal Palms.

For more information, email [email protected]