Lionfish cullers will take to the reefs of Grand Cayman this weekend to take part in an islandwide tournament.

Foster’s Food Fair has donated $20,000 to the Cayman United Lionfish League to help combat the invasive fish species.

The league has organized competitive lionfish-catching tournaments for six years in an effort to protect local fish populations and coral reefs.

Every lionfish caught during competition is analyzed by the Department of Environment and then sold to local restaurants.

Foster’s Food Fair marketing manager Julian Foster said the company uses proceeds from plastic bag sales for environmental projects like CULL in the islands.

“We feel that the lionfish threat to our natural environment is a great spend of these monies and we are thrilled to work with CULL in keeping this threat at bay while continuing to introduce lionfish as a delicious option on the food scene,” Mr. Foster said in a press release.

Foster’s has supported the culling event since it began and became a gold sponsor in 2014. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association, which has supported the initiative since 2012, said the donation provides necessary support in combating lionfish, which rapidly reproduce and are voracious eaters of local grazer fish.

These local fish play an important role in controlling algae overgrowth on the coral reef.

The first 2017 CULL will take place Feb. 25 and 26. Weigh-in will take place 4-6 p.m. at Macabuca Bar & Grill in West Bay. Registrations will be accepted at the bar on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-8 p.m. Cost of entry is $10.

For more information, contact Mark Orr with the Department of Environment at [email protected] or 916-4271.